The Kimball Jaguars set the pace on offense for a 27-16 lead at the half leading to a 56-33 win.
The win puts the Jaguars in third place in the Valley Oak League with a record of 11-4, 2-2 VOL, while Sierra is 5-8, 2-3 VOL.
Millennium 36, Venture Academy 15
The Millennium girls outscored Venture Academy in every quarter for the 36-15 win on Tuesday in Stockton. Junior Kiana Ablaza led the way for Millennium with 13 points, and junior Zehnna Ndeithi added 10 points.
The Falcons hold third place in the Central California Athletic Alliance with a record of 7-12, 2-2 CCAA. Venture Academy is 3-13, 0-6 CCAA.
Johansen 34, Mountain House 27
The Mountain House girls held a slim lead, 14-11, after the first half, but then fell to Johansen Vikings, who outscored the Mustangs through the second half for Johansen’s 34-27 win on Tuesday at Mountain House High.
Johansen hold third place in the Western Athletic Conference with a record of 11-11, 5-4 WAC, and the Mustangs are 8-7, 4-3 WAC for fourth place.
The Mustangs defeated the visiting Davis Spartans (2-14, 1-6 WAC) on Monday 64-43, and hosted Ceres High on Jan. 20 and took a 54-32 win.
Lincoln 61, Tracy 30
The Lincoln Trojans outscored Tracy in every quarter on Tuesday at Tracy High, bringing Lincoln the 61-30 win.
Senior Ariana Seierup led the Bulldogs with nine points, senior Kelli Rickman scored six points, and senior Kylie Van Os pulled in nine rebounds.
Lincoln stands at 16-6, 5-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League, and Tracy is 12-8, 1-3 TCAL.
Lodi 58, West 20
The West Wolf Pack went on the road Tuesday to take a 58-20 loss at Lodi High. Lodi is 10-11, 4-1 TCAL, and West is 4-16, 0-5 TCAL.
Stone Ridge Christian 51, Millennium 27
The Millennium girls took a loss to visiting Stone Ridge Christian, the Central California Athletic Alliance leader, on Friday. Stone Ridge Christian (16-2, 4-0 CCAA) charged out to a 27-8 halftime lead and continued to outscore the Falcons in the second half.
Junior Zehnna Ndeithi led the Millennium offense with 13 points and sophomore Nichole Clark added eight points.
Tracy 45, West 17
Tracy High’s girls defeated West 45-17 on Jan. 20. Leading the Tracy offense was senior Kelli Rickman with 18 points, and she also had 13 rebounds and five steals. Senior Alyssa Leyva scored nine points and Ariana Seierup has seven rebounds. West’s scoring leader was senior Zegfreid Pangaliman with nine points and senior Ashley Chan and sophomore Delmy Alvarez scored seven points each.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.