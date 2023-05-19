The monthly Java & Jalopies event at the Tracy Raley’s parking lot has caught on, much to the delight of organizers John and Melissa Estruth.
The car show on the second Saturday of every month at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road seems to have hit its rhythm, with dozens of cars, including classics, hot rods and new cars, has continued to grow since they moved the event to its present location in January.
The show got its start in March 2022 when they set it up in front of the Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Outlet in Prologis International Park of Commerce, but by December they felt like it wasn’t meeting their expectations.
“We met the folks from Raley’s when we did our Toys for Tots in December, and they were just awesome people, so we came in and talked to them and they said ‘We’d love to have you,” John said.
Melissa said that the attendance surged as well.
“It’s been like night and day. We’re getting 100-plus cars,” she said, adding that car owners like it because it’s just 2 hours on a Saturday morning, which seems to be just right for local people interested in a family-friendly event.
“It’s great because you can come and show your car and then you have the rest of the day. You get to mingle,” she said.
John added that each month the show will have a theme based on the community partners who agree to be part of the show, and can showcase what they do in the community. On Saturday it was the Tracy Police Activities League, and next month it will be the Tracy Animal Shelter.
