Jaycees were top club 75 years ago

It was just over 75 years ago that one of Tracy’s most-active yet short-lived service clubs sprang into action.
The organization was the Tracy Junior Chamber of Commerce — known as the Tracy Jaycees — which received its charter on April 3, 1947.
Many of its original members, all men between the ages of 21 and 36, were veterans of World War II. The returning vets were anxious to get into civic activities, and the Junior Chamber was their vehicle for doing just that.
By the time the Junior Chamber died some two decades later for lack of continued interest, the Jaycees had made significant contributions to a growing community in the post-war era.
Efforts to form a Junior Chamber chapter in Tracy started in January 1947. Several organizations, including a 20-30 Club, were considered, and the Junior Chamber of Commerce was selected.
The organizational meeting was held Feb. 19, 1947. Max Farnsworth, an Army veteran of the South Pacific, was named temporary chairman and later became first president.
Dinner meetings were originally scheduled every Thursday at Kauffman’s Restaurant, and later the schedule was trimmed to twice-monthly meetings; 60 charter members were on the new organization’s roster.
In 1953, Tracy Jaycees sponsored a record-breaking, one-day blood drive in the Portuguese Hall that produced 546 pints of blood donated to American armed forces serving in combat units in Korea.
A year later, Tracy voters approved a measure establishing the city manager system of government. Tracy Jaycees played an important role in backing a proposal by Mayor Manuel Rico to establish the position of city manager to provide professional leadership to city operations.
Jaycees joined a citizen’s committee headed by C.E. “Pete” Ritter to investigate the proposal. Dick Hastie, a charter member of Jaycees, was among a group of Jaycees that traveled to Lodi and Santa Rosa to see how their city manager systems worked.
“The Jaycees came back with a positive report that Ritter passed on to the City Council in recommending approval of the what was called the council-manager form of government,” Hastie said years later. “I was proud that Tracy Jaycees played such an important part of establishing it in Tracy,”
Jaycees also sponsored an annual “Day in the Park” celebration in Lincoln Park on Fourth of July weekends and an annual Easter egg hunt for Tracy youngsters, dying some 150 dozen hard-boiled eggs each year.
The first Santa Claus Hut in downtown Tracy was constructed and staffed by Santas who were Tracy Jaycees, and Jaycees installed Christmas decorations in downtown Tracy for a number of years.
A “Young Farmer of the Year” banquet was held in the Tracy Inn Gold Room.
Hal McCawley, assistant manager of Bank of America’s Tracy branch and an active Jaycee, was nominated as a candidate for state president of Jaycees, in an election held at the Jaycees state convention at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.
I wasn’t a member of the Jaycees, but I went to San Francisco to cover that election. I can remember the electioneering was hot and heavy before Hal was nosed out by a candidate from Southern California in the final voting.
One of the offshoots of the Jaycees’ meetings in Tracy was a monthly post-meeting poker game among some members. I can recall Hastie, my brother, Tom, Marty Heerema (of the Mart), attorney Bill Coats, banker Harold “Rocky” Nawrocki and Woody Souza as some of the players.
In fact, Jaycees support for Woody in his campaign for city council helped him win a seat on the council in 1964. He later was instrumental in the council’s appointment of Hastie to a seat vacated by the death of Manuel Rico. Dick later became Tracy’s first directly-elected mayor.
Woody, at age 89, is one of the last living active Jaycees. He recalls joining the Junior Chamber Commerce after moving to Tracy in 1959.
“I was working at Site 300 of the Livermore Lab and wanted to meet people my age in Tracy, and I certainly did by joining the Jaycees,” he told me over the phone Wednesday. “They were a good bunch of guys. We did a number of projects and had a good time doing them.”
But not every project was a success, Woody recalls.
“We decided to build concrete benches for Dr. Powers Park, but someone mixed lime instead of cement in the mix, and the benches immediately fell apart, We laughed about that for years.”
The Jaycees had anywhere from 15 to 30 members at a meeting, and yes, “some poker” was played after many of those meetings, Woody told me.
For a while, there was a women’s group, composed mostly of wives of members, called the Jaycee-ettes.
By the end of the 1960s, however, participation in Jaycees had dwindled, and the organization finally disbanded.
Its tenure may have been short, but its impact on Tracy was substantial, and important — one well worth remembering three-quarters of a century after the Jaycees came on the Tracy scene in 1947.
