Teams from Jefferson School and Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary school tied for first place in the 11th Annual San Joaquin County Math Tournament for fourth through sixth grade students at the San Joaquin County office of Education on Saturday.
Jefferson School Team 5 and the Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary Team 6 were the top scorers of the 20 teams that competed, representing 13 schools across the county.
About 139 students entered the annual math tournament, which promotes excellence in math. The county office of education hosts the contest every year in an effort to raise student test scores, develop problem solving skills and refine cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
During the tournament each student who receives a perfect or near-perfect score is recognized as a highest-scoring individual, with this this year’s tournament having 15 students receiving the honor.
The tournament for seventh and eighth grade students will be held May 6.
Top Teams
• First place, Jefferson School Team 5
• First place, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary Team 6
• Second place, Elkhorn Elementary Team 4 (Lodi)
• Third place, Jefferson School Team 9
• Fourth place, Hansen Elementary Team 7
• Fourth place, Cordes Elementary Team 14
• Fifth place, Hansen Elementary Team 18
Highest Scoring Individuals
• Victoria Chern, Altamont Elementary
• Kireet Manekar, Altamont Elementary
• Apoorv Raizada, Bethany Elementary
• Shivika Kumar, Cordes Elementary
• Sanjay Rajendran, Hansen Elementary
• Taran Prabhu, Hansen Elementary
• Akhil Rachala, Questa Elementary
• Sorpana Senthilkumar, Jefferson School
• Vihaan Gandhi, Jefferson School
• Aaryan Kalangi, Jefferson School
• Jasdeep Singh, Jefferson School
• Sofia Lago, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
• Mantavya Gautam, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
• Shreya Mahendran , Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
• Khoa Ngo, Elkhorn Elementary
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.