Jefferson School’s Gary Pease, who was named the 2022 San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year by the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) on June 9, needed a little push to get onto the path that led him to being an accomplished educator.
Pease has been teaching at Jefferson for 21 years, 30 years in total, but his mind was initially elsewhere upon entering the workforce. Currently an eighth-grade math teacher in the Jefferson Elementary School District, Pease was actually a computer science major in college.
Little did he know, he had a natural knack for working with kids. Pease came to realize that while helping out with his eldest son’s second-grade class at the time. His teacher noticed how Pease’s voluntary act of kindness could turn into a career, should he want it to.
“I’m very glad that the teacher put that thought in my head,” Pease told the Tracy Press. “She pointed out that I worked really well with students and I kind of looked into that from that point onwards and ended up on this path that has led me to today. It was a good change for me.”
As recipient of the prestigious award, Pease also received $1,000 from Premier Community Credit Union, a long time supporter of educators in the county – as per the press release. He will also now be submitted to the state for consideration as California Teacher of the Year.
Very humble in his outstanding achievement, Pease credits his success to those around him who have vouched for his teaching abilities and continuously showered him with superlatives.
“I feel super honored and very appreciative,” Pease said. “Mostly for all of those that put the effort in to get me in this spot. Principal Wooten, who made a great presentation and also the video that was made to announce the award in which some really nice comments were made by my fellow teachers. That was really cool.”
In the SJCOE press release, the aforementioned principal of Jefferson School, Alyssa Wooten, was full of praise for Pease, emphasizing on his knowledge and ability to encourage students to learn.
“He is a master of his subject area and he is able to inspire students,” Wooten said. “Due to his intense understanding, he implements unique ways and fun language to help students learn the concept and they remember it years down the road. Mr. Pease keeps his students on the edge of their seat and engaged throughout the class period.”
In the award announcement YouTube video made for the award, fellow teachers were relentless in complimenting Pease on his work ethic, attitude, and commitment to the kids – recognizing that he is the type of teacher that they need at this point in their development. The students themselves agreed.
Three of Pease’s pupils spoke in the video, underlining the great impact he has as a person but also what his teaching methods mean to them.
“I’m just really thankful for all of the ways in which he teaches,” said one of Pease’s students, Reese. “Oftentimes, he takes the students’ opinions and teaches the subject in ways in which they want to be taught.”
Another student, Vishali, said that Pease’s methods make everyone feel connected in learning and the experience is a lot more fun than it is in other classes.
Lastly, Cali, a third student, explained how Pease is not just all about the subject he teaches. Rather, he takes an interest in what goes on outside of his classroom – encouraging students and their respective interests.
Cali said: “He’s almost never serious and I like that because it makes learning more fun. It doesn’t feel like a math class. It feels like a community where students are learning together. He’s also always motivating, even if it’s other subjects. He will always come up to me and tell me how he likes my drawings and how I should pursue that and I feel really encouraged by his words because not many people will motivate you and really go out of their way to do that and I appreciate it.”
Through all of those words, it quickly becomes evident that the knack for teaching and dealing with kids is still alive and well in Pease, as spotted by that second-grade teacher back in his college days. It never left.
Pease is selfless in wanting to provide his students with the best possible chance of success in and outside of school. He explained how seeing his students accomplish little successes between the start and end of a school year are the drivers that keep him going. But most of all his empathy is probably – self admittedly – his best quality as an educator.
“It’s about knowing and recognizing where some of these kids are coming from,” Pease said. “I had it rough growing up so I can see their perspective. For example, for extracurricular teams, I never make my students buy t-shirts or stuff like that because I know back in my day, we could not afford things like that.
“I just try to look at it from everyone’s individual perspective and realize circumstances are not the same for everyone and that not everyone has the means to be able to do whatever you want to do.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.