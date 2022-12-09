A Jefferson School sixth-grader is San Joaquin County’s spelling champion, and is now set to compete for the state title in the spring.
Praneet Aditya Kumaravel won the county title on Monday at the San Joaquin County Office of Education Spelling Bee Elementary Division Championship on Monday. His winning word was “carafe.”
He was one of 39 students competing in the elementary division on Monday. Runner-up was Adrian Guevara, a sixth-grader at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Manteca, and he also qualified to compete at the state spelling bee, which will be held at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton on May 13.
On Wednesday Jefferson seventh-grader Pranvi Rikkamalle finished as runner-up in the junior high division, finishing behind Lincoln High, Stockton, ninth grader Ishaan Ajay, who correctly spelled “clientele” in the final round. They were among 36 competitors at Wednesday’s spelling bee. Both Pranvi and Ishaan advance to the state competition in May. This will be Pranvi’s second trip to the state competition, having finished as champion in the elementary division in 2021-22.
Local competitors at the SJCOE Spelling Bee Championship
Elementary division
Tracy Unified School District - Shreya Mahendran, sixth grade, Monte Vista Middle School. Aneesh Shah, fourth grade, South / West Park Elementary School. Dylan Iokua, fourth grade, Wanda Hirsch Elementary School.
Jefferson School District - Praneet Aditya Kumaravel, sixth grade, Jefferson School. Lalith Sai Roshan Maddala, fourth grade, Monticello School.
Lammersville Unified School District - Vidhyuth Karthik, sixth grade, Altamont Elementary School. Angelo Baluyot, fifth grade, Wicklund Elementary School. Maurya Kudumula, fourth grade, Lammersville Elementary School. Yuvan Santhosh, fourth grade, Wicklund Elementary School.
Banta Unified School District - Alessandra Aguja, sixth grade, EPIC Academy. Aanya Srivasta, fifth grade, STEAM Academy. Aahana Sharma, fourth grade, River Islands Technology Academy.
New Jerusalem School District - Michael Bumerts, sixth grade, Delta Charter.
Private - Chanelle Lingat, sixth grade, Bella Vista Christian Academy. Nathaniel Evilla, sixth grade, St. Bernard's.
Junior High division
Tracy Unified School District - Leon Ly, eighth grade, George Kelly. Quincy Lu, eighth grade, Monte Vista. Jerwin Morales, seventh grade, Monte Vista. Shrootee Thatte, seventh grade, Earle E. Williams.
Jefferson School District - Harshika Thamizhselva, eighth grade, Anthony Traina. Pranvi Rikkamalle, seventh grade, Jefferson School.
Lammersville Unified School District - Sanjana Nair, eighth grade, Cordes. Roshan Gowthaman, eighth grade, Wicklund. Elson Philip, eighth grade, Altamont. Rithika Thakur, seventh grade, Altamont.
Banta Unified School District - Liam Adams, eighth grade, River Islands Technology. Shreyas Muddey, seventh grade, EPIC Academy. Avisha Sehrawat, seventh grade, STEAM at River Islands.
New Jerusalem School District - Emily Riddle, seventh grade, Delta Charter.
Private - Anthony DeFrancis, eighth grade, St. Bernard's.
