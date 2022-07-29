Tracy’s Jett Katarzy, 12, was exposed to motorsports from the day he was born. It was only a matter of time before it became to him what it already was to his parents – a life passion.
Jett started off the way most kids do. He would always join his family on trips and trail rides. They would often ride out to campsites with friends. His mom, Jessica, revealed that her husband, Jeff, has always ridden motorcycles and dirt bikes.
Everywhere Jett looked growing up, he would see something to do with riding or racing. As he continued getting older and more comfortable on two wheels, he took it a step further.
Earlier this month, Jett competed on the national level for the first time. July 7 to 13 saw hi8m venture out to DuQuoin, Illinois, to test himself against some of the fastest in the country and beyond at the Mission Food AMA Flat Track Grand Championships.
There, his passion was almost reaffirmed. Jett rides motorcycles in the 65cc and 85cc categories. He placed third in the nation in the 65cc stock class and fifth in the 65cc modified class.
“I felt like I belonged there,” Jett told the Tracy Press of his experience at the event. “It was very challenging. The kids out there were super fast. I had also never ridden on a track like that before, so it was super difficult for me.
“I had to adapt to a lot of different things really fast and I wish we could have gotten some practice time to prepare on the track before the competition. But it was a really good experience.”
Learning how to respond in different situations, such as adapting to changes on the fly, is just one thing that Jett’s mom, Jessica, thinks is beneficial to her son competing in a sport that is naturally very dangerous.
As a parent, Jessica admitted that it is never easy seeing her son put his life at risk and ride at unimaginable speeds, but his relentless passion for the sport makes it impossible not to get behind him.
“It’s hard not to let him do it,” Jessica said. “Who am I to stop him from pursuing something he is so passionate about? I see him studying this sport. From watching videos to learning how to get better, to also learning the fundamentals of the mechanics. He works on his motorcycle all the time. It’s crazy that at 12, he is so mechanically inclined.”
Jett’s mom sees her son competing and being around the motorsport environment as an opportunity to be taught a lot of valuable lessons, not only from an athletic standpoint, but as a human in general.
“It’s an individual sport so it teaches him a lot of discipline, structure, and how to overcome challenges,” she said. “It’s not just physical. It also teaches life skills and ultimately how to deal with wins, losses, and any setbacks.”
Looking back on Jett’s beginnings, Jessica sometimes wishes that he stuck to the bikes that go as fast as you are willing to pedal. However, Jett’s still growing love for motorcycles swayed her into unconditionally supporting her son’s passion.
The way Jett speaks about the sport and what it means to him at such a young age is impressive. He has a mature head on his shoulders and realizes the risks he takes every time he gets on the track – as well as the realities of the sport for when he gets older.
“It’s so much fun to me,” Jett said. “You have to trust everybody around you in this sport. I like it because of the adrenaline. You have so much of it built up and if you win, you get so pumped up. It’s the best feeling.”
Jett also revealed what it’s like to be in a crash – a somewhat natural occurrence in that environment. Any form of competition on a fast-moving vehicle is an extreme sport and comes with similar risks.
On how to bounce back from being in an accident, Jett said: “It’s really just a mental thing. It’s about putting it behind you and focusing on what’s ahead. It makes you want to push even harder than before. I’ve had some crashes here and there but I know the risks that come with this. This is what I want to do, though. I love this sport.”
A national level of success at a young age makes it all the more difficult to temper expectations and keep priorities in check. However, in Jett’s case, his parents' watchful eyes would never let him get too carried away. And Jett himself too has a realistic outlook on his future in the sport.
Jessica told us that her son’s lofty dreams are valid and not unrealistic because of his talent. But, for them, an education has always been of the utmost importance. Knowing the unforgiving nature of being an athlete is pivotal in the development of a youth competitor.
Jett is an honor roll student at the Tom Hawkins school in Tracy and he very firmly echoed his mom’s thoughts when thinking about what the future may have in store.
“I think I’d like to keep this as a hobby,” Katarzy explained. “My godfather is in his 50s and has been riding his whole life but he has a good paying job as well. I’d like to do something similar. If the opportunity comes, I’d like to do some pro races, but I also want to get into electrical engineering when I get to college.”
