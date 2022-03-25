Editor:
In his 14 months in office, President Joe Biden and his Pelosi loyalist local congressman, Josh Harder, have given us one crisis after another.
We are being bludgeoned by $6-$7 per gallon gasoline prices, a historic 7.9 percent inflation rate, the Afghanistan surrender debacle, an open southern border with illegal immigrants, drugs and sex trafficking victims pouring across; and the broken promise of a forced vaccine mandate, among other crises.
A Morning Consult/Politico poll released on March 16 showed that a whopping 69 percent of voters believe the nation is on the wrong track under Biden. (One can only hope the other 31 percent see reality someday.)
In 2020, under President Trump, for the first time in decades, the U.S. became energy independent, producing more oil than we consumed. Our economy was less affected by energy price surges and we were more secure.
For more than a year, Biden has waged a jihad against the U.S. oil and gas industry and poor and working-class Americans who need their cars to drive to work and for transportation.
Biden has attacked the oil and gas industry at every turn, including cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, a proposed oil pipeline between the U.S. and Canada that had the capacity to deliver as many as 700,000 barrels of oil per day to refineries in Texas.
Biden also has stopped oil drilling in Alaska and jacked up drilling fees on public lands. Biden has even defied a June 2021 federal court ruling which ordered the administration to halt its ban on new oil and gas leases.
If you vote for a senile and inept politician, don’t be surprised if you get senile and inept policies. Enjoy the gas prices, my Democratic friends. You voted for them.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
