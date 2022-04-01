A non-stop, 4-hour fundraiser broadcast on Facebook live ending with Tracy Chief of Police taking a dip in a dunk tank raised more than $17,000 on Monday morning to benefit animals at Tracy Animal Shelter.
The shelter, in partnership with the Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter, hosted Kris Rotonda and his Jordan’s Way program that seeks to raise awareness and funds for shelters across the nation.
Brittany Pasquale, Tracy Animal Services supervisor, said Rotonda is on the last leg of a 50-state tour visiting 20 shelters in each state to hold a live fundraiser at each one.
“It is a blessing, it is an honor that we were one of those 20, Pasquale said. “He comes, he features all of our shelter, we have fun and games and we’re raising funds throughout that entire process and all the funds go directly to support the animals that come into our care.”
All of the tax-deductible donations went to the nonprofit Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter whose mission is to support the Tracy shelter and animals that come to the shelter.
The fundraiser set a goal of $15,000 to be raised in four hours during Rotondo’s non-stop broadcast on Facebook live.
“So all of the profits, everything is really to support us, to support Tracy, to support our pets to support the shelter,” Pasquale said.
Allison Hester, a writer for the Jordan’s Way magazine travelled to the Tracy shelter with Rotondo and said this began years ago when he went to a Florida shelter looking for a dog. He found Jordan, a Bull Mastiff that had spent nearly 3 years at the shelter. He adopted her and spent 11 years together before she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
“She truly became his best friend. She was with him for 11 years and then eventually had to be put down. At that point he just wanted to pay it back. He doesn’t want animals to have to live in a shelter for that length of time or any length of time. So that became his life mission to help these organizations ,” Hester said.
Rotnoda created Jordan’s Way and since January 2021 has been on the phase of the 50-state tour which ended in California. The Tracy shelter was recommended as stop to the organization.
“We like to go to the shelters that really need it, to choose the one that we know are doing a good job but that also have a lot of expenses, usually medical expenses,” Hester said.
Pasquale said one of the biggest expenditures the Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter helps the shelter with is medical costs.
“In the last 30 days we’ve probably spent at least $6,000 in medical, and was just for three or four dogs to provide them treatment because they were all highly adoptable. It was all treatable things but it was high-ticket things like amputations, full dental teeth extractions, drainage tub es and things along those lines. It’s extremely important we have the support of this nonprofit partnered with us,” Pasquale said.
She said this was the first time they have had a fundraiser like this to help with the medical bills, the shelter’s biggest expense.
“The majority are adoptable to be honest with you, it’s very few and far in between that aren’t,” Pasquale said. “If the condition they come in is treatable then that’s what we’re here to do provide, is to provide that treatment.“
On Monday Rotonda weaved back and forth through the shelter’s halls with his phone calling for donations while introducing some of the animals in the kennel cages.
To keep the fundraiser lively Rotondo had different segments and competitions, pitting animal service and different city department staff against each other in friendly competitions to see who could generate the most donations. The losing side in the timed segments would have to suffer the fate of a whip-cream pie to the face , a trip to the dunk tank or snacking on dog treats.
The staff had set a $15,000 goal to be raised in the 4 hours allotted. The fundraiser had 113 donors on Facebook, including a $5,000 donation from Kecia Valdez from Jules Veterinary Center with a total of $15,165 being raised, which was enough to send Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington into the dunk tank.
As of Wednesday, more than $17,000 had been raised with the donation link staying active until Sunday.
“We just greatly appreciate our community and their willingness to support the shelter, the shelter animals and the voiceless and to be the voice for the animals and to help us be the voice for the animals,” Pasquale said.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.