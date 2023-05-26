A 3-hour Facebook live fundraiser collected almost $8,000 for the Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter, a non-profit that covers medical costs and behavioral training for adoptable pets at the Tracy Animal Shelter.
Kris Rotonda brough his non-stop, high energy fundraising effort, Jordan’s Way, for a second time to the shelter at 2375 Paradise Avenue on Friday morning, challenging viewers to donate with a series of games and challenges played out by shelter staff, volunteers and guests.
Rotonda started Jordan’s way after he went to a Florida shelter looking for a dog. He found Jordan, a Bull Mastiff that had spent nearly 3 years at the shelter. He adopted her and they spent 11 years together before she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
“I always wanted to do something because I never understood why she was there that long,” Rotonda said. “I asked every question in the book when I adopted her originally. I just couldn’t figure it out. So for me, I know I have the ability to speak, I’m very passionate about what I’m looking at everyday when I go to these shelters so it was a win-win for me.”
Last year the Jordan’s Way fundraiser brought $17,000 in donations that were used for medical expenses at the shelter.
This year Brittany Pasquale, Tracy Animals Services supervisor set a lofty goal of $50,000 for the fundraiser.
“In order to make sure that we’re effectively saving all aspects of lives, especially the most vulnerable, Jordan’s way is a huge fundraiser in regards to helping us commit to that,” Pasquale said. “Anything that comes in with medical expense budget is always going to be an issue and if we’re able to fundraise with our Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter nonprofit, they help sponsor a lot of that for us.”
Rotonda’s visit to the Tracy shelter was the first of the day as he planned to visit two shelters on Friday as part of his 300 shelters national tour.
“They have a big goal today. Last year they had a big goal, were hoping to hit their goal, highlight all these animals, hoping to get them adopted in the next few days,” Rotonda said. “I love highlighting the people and all the selfless work they do, and then of course all these great animals. The people just bring out the energy and the excitement in me. I like that passion they have. They share it with me. Just seeing all these animals, seeing them get all these treats, getting them spoiled, it’s all my favorite parts.”
Visitors to the Facebook live were enticed to donate to the fundraiser with incentives including shelter pets being given treats, shelter staff getting hit in the face with whipped cream pies or being slapped with a tortilla.
Pasquale said the fundraiser helps to defray some of their costs.
“Medical, it goes really fast depending on the different types of surgeries. A lot of times, what we have are animals that are hit by cars. That’s broken bones. That’s major surgeries and money can unfortunately be depleted extremely fast,” Pasquale said.
In general, the shelter is bringing in between 500 to 650 dogs a year with about 20% of them showing some type of behavior the average dog adopter would shy away from.
About 10% percent of the dogs require some type of major surgeries and doesn’t include the typical everyday medical expenses from things like kennel cough, upper respiratory issues or ringworm.
“So that’s what we’re experiencing right now, animals that are coming in, they’re still great dogs and they’re still great cats but they are showing some type of reactivity— be it barrier reactivity or frustration, same thing with leash reactivity — so those traits tend to be not as appeasing to potential adopters,” Pasquale said. “The more that we can work with those pets while they are in our care and work them through those type of behaviors we’re going to be able to set them up for success.”
The fundraiser is still accepting donations at the friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheTAS.
“Jordan’s way is really a lifesaver, fundraising in general can be really difficult for nonprofits, especially nonprofits associated with animal shelters so we’re just thankful we were able to have our nonprofit that connected with Jordan’s Way and we can facilitate all of this,” Pasquale said.
