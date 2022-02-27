Journalistic icon made his mark on ‘The West Side’

A few years after I was getting started in 1957 at the Press (the newspaper not the wine bar) as sports editor and general assignment reporter, two young guys from Iowa arrived in Patterson to become co-owners of the weekly Patterson Irrigator.
One of the Iowans -- both were graduates of Iowa State -- remained in Patterson only a few years and then departed for the Central California Coast for a new job.
But his newspaper partner stayed in Patterson, not for a few more years but for 40 years as publisher and a total of 57 years as a columnist
If that sequence sounds a lot like my life, you’re right again. My association with the Press adds up to 55 years as one of the Matthews family owners and 65 years as a still-at-it columnist.
But back to Patterson. That partner who stayed when his partner departed was Ron Swift. Ron took on the duties as sole owner, which included being editor, advertising salesman, bookkeeper, business and circulation manager “and other duties as required.”
Ron died Feb. 4 at his Patterson home where he had lived for nearly 60 years. Services will be March 5 at the local funeral home.
I’m sure those at the service will hear that in addition to running the local paper, Ron was involved in all kinds of community activities, including heading the Patterson Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club and as one of the founders of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta.
But a major commitment of Ron’s was to the history of the Patterson area. He was a founding member of the Patterson Historical Society and served several years as curator of the Patterson Museum.
For a number of years, we printed other newspapers on our rotary offset press at our building at 10th and A streets, and the Irrigator was one of them. Each week for many of those years, Ron would bring the paste-up pages to Tracy, where we would turn them into page-size negatives, aluminum plates and printed newspapers.
He would often stick around for a couple of hours waiting for the Irrigator to come off our Goss offset printing press, and sometimes, I’d be at the Press those afternoons or evenings, talking mostly about the newspaper business, our papers and our towns.
Ron had a wry sense of humor that punctuated our conversations and often found its way into Ron’s weekly columns. And if you lived to be 100 years old in Patterson, the town knew about it in Ron’s column.
In recent decades both the Irrigator and Press have been owned by first the Press and then by Golden State Newspapers operated by Will Fleet, providing closer ties between both papers. Our personal contacts were less frequent, but we still had periodic conversations.
Talking with him those afternoons or evenings, I learned a lot about developments in Patterson, its local politics, which periodically became mighty intense, and how the Patterson High Tigers were doing on the football field or basketball court.
There have been, and still are, many similarities in farming in the Tracy and Patterson High areas, so we also conversed about beans, tomatoes, alfalfa hay, and of course apricots, at least at the time Patterson was the dubbed “The Apricot Capital of the United States.”
More recently the topics have centered around almond, walnut and cherry trees and, of yes, growth of the towns and warehousing and distribution centers, especially Amazon, which has located fulfillment centers in both towns.
Sharing those same topics and many others with Ron Swift was one of the more rewarding parts of being involved in the newspaper business on “the West Side.” He certainly will be missed in Patterson, but also by one newspaper guy with common interests up Interstate 5 in Tracy.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.