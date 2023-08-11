The average daily high temperature for July was 98.1 degrees, only the second time since 2006 that the average temperature for July got that high, with 2018 (98.2) being the other. July of 2006 recorded an average temperature of 100.4 degrees.
According to National Weather Service measurements from Stockton Metropolitan Airport, last month saw 12 days where the temperature reached 100 degrees or higher, including two days – July 1 and July 16 – where the temperature reached 109 degrees. For nine days, between July 14 and 25, the high temperature was at least 100 degrees each day. The month also saw five consecutive days, July 5 through 10, where the high temperature stayed below 90 degrees.
July 2018 also saw 12 days with high temperatures at 100 degrees or higher, and only one day where the high temperature was below 90 degrees.
July 2006 is still the hottest July in at least the last 20 years, with 14 days where the high temperature reached 100 degrees or more. It included a 12-day stretch of consecutive 100-plus degree days with four consecutive days where the high temperature was above 110, including 115 degrees on July 23, 2006, the highest temperature recorded here since 1948.
July 2005 was nearly as hot, with the average high temperature at 99.5 degrees.
