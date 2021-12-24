Editor,
Craig Singleton of Tracy was killed in a hit and run in Tracy behind a liquor store on Feb. 22, 2021 and still no justice! I do not understand how someone can just run someone over, taking their life, leaving the scene and his family devastated. No arrest and a total injustice!
Mary Ellen Miller, Modesto
