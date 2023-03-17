Anshpreet Kaur of Mountain House has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic List at Baylor University.
Kaur, a student in the School of Engineering and Computer Science, is one of the more than 5,100 students to receive the honor.
Students at Baylor University receive Dean’s List honors if they earn a minimum semester gpa of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Baylor is a private university and research institution in Waco, Texas. With more than 20,000 students it is the oldest continually operating University in Texas featuring students from all 50 states and 100 countries studying in a range of 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.
