Editor,
Caught in the middle of the San Joaquin Superior Court’s ruling that the city must rescind its Ordinance 1253 and 2018 Second Amendment to Development agreement with Surland Communities is the envisioned Aquatic Center. Staff is recommending several Resolutions for the city council to adopt on Sept. 20 following the Judgement, including rescinding the Final Aquatic Center Conceptual Plan. Why?
Rescinding the Conceptual Plan means the City has to go back to the drawing board, discarding years of community input and needs analysis. The current plan has been approved by the community and former and current council members. If adopted, it will set the project back by years. The inclusion of the Conceptual Plan in City staff’s recommendation for rescinding appears suspect at best. Why would the court care about the Aquatic Center Plan?
Many of us in the community have advocated and fought for an Aquatic Center in Tracy going back nearly 19 years now. We have attended many community meetings and city forums over the years. We campaigned for Measure V to help fund the project. Upon Measure V’s success, the project has been approved both in concept and funding multiple times by various city councils with nothing to show for it. And now we are facing yet another obstacle.
We believe that an Aquatic Center is a much-needed amenity for Tracy. It will be a central place for our families, our children, and swim advocates to compete and recreate. The Final Aquatic Center Conceptual Plan is the result of years of hard work and remains the road map to bringing this project to fruition. We need our city council to keep the plan in place to keep moving forward not backward.
Roy Hawkins, Tracy
