Editor,
George Orwell, the author of "1984"and "Animal Farm," wrote in his essay "Politics and the English Language" that "politics ... is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia."
Orwell's description of politics is a spot-on description of the politics practiced by four of our current City Council members. Instead of looking out for the good of the whole, these Councilmembers cater to constituents who constitute the fringe elements of the residents and electorate of Tracy. The result - we have no City Manager, and a City Attorney being investigated by the State Bar of California for practicing law without a license.
Has the City taken tangible steps in bringing a college or university to this City which would be a magnet for the type of high paying jobs in such sectors of economy such as high-tech? Has the City rolled out the parklet program for our downtown restaurants to promote outdoor dining which has become very popular? Has our Council conducted itself, on a consistent basis, with decorum and civility and been able to work together to show all of us and the outside world that it is capable of working as a collective for the betterment of our City? The answer to each of these questions is "no."
Abraham Lincoln said that "if my Administration proves to be a wicked one ... or a very foolish one, if you, the people, are true to yourselves ... there is but little harm that I can do, thank God." What Lincoln meant is that a well-informed electorate can exercise its voting power to put in office those persons who are qualified to serve in public office with honor, respect and decorum. We should all keep this in mind when we vote next year in November.
Steve Nicolaou, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.