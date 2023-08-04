Editor,
The city's Restaurant & Retail Survey seems like a good idea at first glance. Then thinking on the topic I realized that it is geared to chain businesses. I don't have a gripe with most chains but do I prefer local places over chains when possible. Maybe instead of trying to encourage chain businesses to open in Tracy our tax dollars might be better spent giving locals a break.
It costs a lot of money to open a business, and at least as much to keep it going for the first few years. Chains have huge advertising budgets; mom & pop places do not. Chains can afford to build brand new buildings; mom & pop places cannot. Chains send a large portion of their profits to wherever their headquarters are; mom & pop places keep the profits (if any) local.
Tracy already has some great local businesses but we should have more, and the city should do everything within its power to encourage locally owned and operated businesses both to start up and to thrive.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
