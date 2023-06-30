Weslee Kersey, Tracy High Class of 2018, graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, on June 17. Kersey completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Radiation Health Physics while at Oregon State.
Oregon State, a 154-year-old university, graduated more than 7,300 students from its Corvallis and Bend campuses, including graduates from all 50 states and 71 countries.
