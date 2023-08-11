With the school year arriving, the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts is providing a variety of visual and literary arts classes for children to express their creativity after school. All age groups are welcome, as The Grand will offer classes for children ages 3 to 16. Each of these classes will teach children how to further develop their art skills and give them opportunities to exhibit their own creative expression.
If you have a young storyteller, Creative Writing will be an amazing opportunity for them to develop their writing skills. Instructed by Lehka Writing Center, this class will allow students to dive into character creation, setting, and plot building. Students will be able to use these elements to write short stories, poems, and short plays.
In addition, it’s never too early to introduce visual art to your young ones. Instructor, Michelle E. Christ, will teach Preschool Drawing this upcoming Fall session. This class is a perfect way to teach preschoolers ways develop their motor skills and learn techniques while having fun drawing food images and animals.
Michelle will also be teaching Blending Color Techniques. The class will focus on the usage of blending colors to make beautiful pieces. Michelle will guide them through method steps that can be used impactfully along with their creativity.
The Grand will also have H-ART Therapy, teaching a 5-day workshop called Intro to Painting Workshop. This weeklong course will touch on various lesson plans such as still life, landscape, animal, plant life, portrait painting, and more. If this is your child’s first-time painting, don’t fret! The instructor will help them out in step-by-step processes, while simultaneously allowing room for their creative freedom, making it a perfect introductory class.
Classes are available in Literary Arts, Visual Arts, Music, Drama, and Dance, ranging from infant to senior. For more information about the classes available, go to atthegrand.org or pick up a catalog at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave. in Downtown Tracy.
Registration opens August 14.
Class registration can be done online or in-person at the Box Office or Arts Education Office. Registration cannot be taken over the phone.
Regular operating hours for the Arts Education Office are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Box Office has the same hours Monday through Thursday, and is closed every other Friday and on Saturdays.
The facility is also open extended hours for the Arts Education Department based on class scheduling. Contact the Box Office at (209) 831-6271 or Arts Education Department at (209) 831-6276 for assistance.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
