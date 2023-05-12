Kids will gain their drone pilot skills as they explore the opportunities in the world of aviation at the second Tracy Police Community Drone Boot Camp.
The 4-week camp began Saturday with 10 students who will learn the proper pilot skills to control a small 3-pound drone.
Tracy Police Officer Justin Jamora, one of the department’s drone operators, said the camp is open to anyone, even if they have no experience operating a drone.
“We hope these kids get a basic knowledge of technology that we’re coming into — that we’re using on the force — and not necessarily how we use it, but to introduce it to them so they can be familiar with it and hopefully they gain an interest in it,” Jamora said.
“There’s a lot more than just flying a drone to it. You can potentially be a pilot -- a helicopter pilot or a fixed wing pilot -- because a lot of the knowledge going into flying a drone is the basics of flying a real helicopter or fixed wing airplane.”
The department is hosting the 4-week camp on Saturday mornings, and the course is taught by Geary McKoy, Tuskegee Airmen Stockton/San Joaquin Valley Chapter President, through the nonprofit Trust Me Inc.
The camp aims to introduce kids to the world of aviation and create an interest in aviation career paths. Students ages 10 to 17 paid $400 for the course, which includes the cost of a drone that the students will keep.
“They get a drone they can take home and play with and learn with, it’s very similar to what we fly as far as technology goes. Quality wise it may not be nearly the same, but they get the understanding they can still fly it like we fly our drones,” Jamora said.
Students learn some of the basics and rules of operating a drone safely, such as keeping it within line of sight, and will spend two Saturdays getting flight time with their drones.
McKoy said the drones are an easy way to introduce kids to the world of aviation.
“The drone is a tool. We’re talking with them to develop their knowledge. If you get a drone license it starts off the same way pretty much if you want to become an airplane pilot. It all starts off with the same fundamentals,” McKoy said.
“It created some interest and that’s why we talk with them about what are the possibilities? Maybe they are thinking about being an engineer or they like mathematics. What we do is utilize the tools to create some interest and incentive to move forward and develop their skills and the heart and desire to enjoy school in general.”
Following a couple of classroom sessions, the students will learn the basics of flight - taking off and landing safely and controlling their battery powered drones which will use a cell phone to connect to the controller.
“Through that comes the confidence. We start with them at their eye level. If they can do the things we’re training them about at 4 feet high it is the same thing that will be done at 100 feet,” McKoy said.
The first day of the camp was showing students the different aspects and career fields of aviation and what is available to them. Jamora said in one of the next camp days students will have a presentation with the department’s drones.
“From our perspective, once we interact with these kids and we want them to know we’re using these drones for their safety, for our safety and the safety of their property,” Jamora said. “We want them to see the basics of our drones, we’re going to introduce our drones and give a little speech on how we deploy our drones within the policies we have and what we can and cannot do with these drones. We use these drones to protect people not to invade anybody’s privacy or anything like that.”
At the first drone camp, which ran for 6 weeks, Jamora said he saw a change in students as they progressed through the camp.
“They come in kind of shy but then they leave here with the knowledge and the excitement. They leave here with a drone and they are out there flying them and we teach them how to actually fly out on the parking lot. You can see just the smiles on their faces and being able to hang out with police officers and the trainers here with the Tuskegee Airmen. It’s a good time. They love it,” Jamora said.
Kids who attend the drone camp do not need any prior drone experience, or even know what a drone is, and the department will continue to host future drone camps as long as there is interest in them.
“We don’t expect them to be professional drone pilots, we don’t expect them to fly an obstacle course, but we do want them to be excited about technology, to be excited about what their future can look like and just give them more options,” Jamora said.
For more information about the program and future camps contact McKoy at geary@sanjoaquinvalleyta.org or (209) 403-6308.
