Kimball High crowned seniors Hekmatullah Waseem and Julia Cordero king and queen of homecoming to cap a night rally at Don Nicholson Stadium Wednesday evening.
Each class performed skits based on their homecoming theme of “Monsters Inc.” The rally featured several games including a relay race, dodgeball game and a tug of war between football team players along with performances from clubs and the Kimball cheer and dance teams.
Homecoming activities continue Friday afternoon with a carnival at Kimball High at 2:35 p.m. and ends with a football game as the Jaguars face the Manteca High Buffalos at 7 p.m. at Don Nicholson Stadium.
