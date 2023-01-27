Kyle Gibson, a 2020 graduate of Kimball High School, was named to the Dean’s List at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, for the fall 2022 semester.
He is one of the 794 out of 2,135 students at the Catholic liberal arts college to make the Dean’s List by carrying a grade point average of 3.5 or better while taking at least 12 hours of courswork.
Gibson, a sophomore at Benetictine College, is also a safety on the Ravens football team. He was a three-sport athlete at Kimball High (football, basketball, baseball) and played quarterback for the Jaguars during his sophomore year and defensive back his senior year. His brother, Logan Finley, a 2013 Kimball High graduate, also played football at Benedictine, and graduated in 2018.
