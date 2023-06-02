Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Kimball High saw 320 high school seniors make the transition into high school graduates as they marched down the field at Don Nicholson Stadium and stepped on stage to collect their diplomas.
“This year marks the commencement of the 12th graduating class of Kimball High School. Thank you for sharing this special occasion with us,” said Kimball Principal Bill Maslyar, presiding over his first graduation at the high school. “Today we celebrate you, our graduates, the Kimball High Class of 2023.”
He introduced Tracy Unified School District trustees Zachary Hoffert and Olinga Alexander, who handed out diplomas, and TUSD Associate Superintendent for Business Services Tania Salinas and Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Tammy Jalique.
Valedictorian Saarah Solachuddin and Salutatorian Tejveer Singh shared their thoughts with classmates.
Solachuddin talked about how her family came to the U.S. from Indonesia 13 years ago, looking forward to having their children educated in the U.S.
“Their dream for me was made true by Kimball High School,” she said.
She also recalled how her classmates endured the COVID-19 outbreak, with restrictions that forced students to attend class online.
“In my sophomore year – you know, the year of hibernation and being in pajamas every day for school -- I had a lot of time to watch movies and read books. During that time I discovered my favorite book is an adaptation of the Perks of Being a Wallflower.”
She then related what she learned from the book and film adaptation, and learned to value the moments that made up her high school experience.
“These and so many more memories will stick with me for a long time,” she said. “They are stories now, but they were moments we were living in, and they silently shaped us into the people we are now without us realizing. And that was only 4 years of our lives. We still have an entire lifetime of moments that will turn into stories.
“As we take the step through the door to our next chapter I want you all to live by this too. We’re all going to do great things, whether it’s in the next few months or years from now, and as we take every step I want us to take in every moment, because those moments will turn into stories, and I want us to let to our stories be lessons, inspiration or just a way to produce a smile for all the upcoming versions of ourselves.”
