Kimball High School junior Harleen Kaur was the winner for the third year in a row at the Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise annual speech contest on Jan. 18 at Four Corners Restaurant.
Harleen presented a 5-minute speech on “Imagine Peace on Earth,” one of the aspects of Rotary International 2022-23 President Jennifer Jones’ theme of “Imagine Rotary.” She also won the local contest in her freshman and sophomore years, advancing as far as the District 5220 contest last year.
Harleen is active at Kimball High as the Youth and Government Club President, the Sikh Honors and Service Society President, Feminist Club President and as Rotary Interact Club Junior Representative. She also serves on the Tracy Youth Advisory Commission, the School Site Council and California Youth Board of Directors.
Her educational goals include majoring in political science with a possible career in politics or as an attorney.
West High senior Angela Assar was the runner-up of last week’s contest. She is the secretary of West’s Academic Decathlon Club, President of West’s California Scholarship Federation Chapter and President of West’s Agricultural Pest Control Team. She’s involved with FFA and as a tutor at Art Frieler School. She is working toward a nursing certificate and already has 30 college credits earned in pursuit of that goal.
Harleen now advances to the Area 4 speech contest for a chance to qualify again for the District 5220 contest. The winner of the district contest will be one of the featured speakers at the District 5220 conference in June.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
