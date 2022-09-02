A Kimball High junior has been selected as one of 105 students across the nation to become a 2023 Horatio Alger Association National Scholar, receiving a $25,000 scholarship toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice.
Kayla Andrew received the award in the first year the scholarship was presented to juniors headed for higher education.
The association made the change to present the scholarships a year earlier recognizing declining enrollment in higher education and understanding students could possibly benefit from and make a more informed decision with early intervention.
National scholars will access to financial aid counseling, college selection advising, online college success seminars and 24/7 mental health support available by phone and online.
The 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholars come from households with an average income of $23,995 per year while maintaining an average gpa of 3.95.
The Horatio Alger Association was founded in 1947 and since the scholarship program was established in 1984 the association has awarded more than $253 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 students.
For more information on the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. visit https://horatioalger.org/
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.