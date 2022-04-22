When Mason Rivera and Nicholas Coronado signed their NCAA letters of intent on April 8 at Kimball High it was a major highlight of their decade-long football friendship.
The two Kimball High seniors have been teammates since their days with the Tracy Buccaneers youth program, and together they helped bring the Kimball Jaguars their best season yet. As they signed their letters of intent, Rivera for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and Coronado for Adams State University in Colorado, they reflected on their backgrounds and their future.
Coronado said that he has long known that football would be his future and he has trained and prepared for his opportunity.
“I just knew if I put in the time and grinded day in and day out and I just understood, whoever’s going to really want me to play with their program, that’s where I want to go,” he said. “I understood my junior year that people were going to start talking about me. I want to be a big name in the country. Not just in the state. I feel like I filled those shoes in my senior year.”
Rivera said that his senior year at Kimball High was the fulfillment of a dream for himself and his teammates.
“I’ve been playing with them since I was 7, 8 years old,” Rivera said. “Every year we look forward to football season because that’s the time we all get to play and have many memories together. The last 10 years, every year we’ve gotten better and better and more experienced with each other.”
Kimball High’s football program fielded its first varsity team in 2010. Over the next 11 years the Jaguars would have only three teams that did as well as 5-5 during the regular season, and only once did Kimball make playoffs in that time.
After a shortened season because of COVID-19 restrictions for 2020-21, played in the spring of 2021, the Jaguars came back in the fall of 2021 to have their first winning season ever, 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the Valley Oak League.
“We always knew when we were kids that when we were older, bigger and stronger that we would have a bond together and work well together,” Rivera said. “Our senior year we put it all together. We had a full season. We really had a chance to lock it all together. It showed on the field. We had a lot of success and it was great.”
Coronado’s role as quarterback, and that of his receivers, were the biggest difference in the 2021 Jaguars, compared with previous teams. Coronado led the state in passing yards (4,315 yards over 12 games), yards per-game (359.6) and touchdowns (56). Senior Willie Clifton led the Sac-Joaquin Section in receiving yards (1,450), and Rivera was third in the section in receiving (1,259).
“It’s not just their confidence in me. It’s my confidence in them,” Coronado said. “Once the ball gets thrown out of my hands I always believe that ball is going in their hands. They’re going to come down with any catch.”
Junior Travis Marieiro and seniors Dylan Anderson and Eric Gordon Jr. also were among the top 10 receivers in the Valley Oak League.
“I pray for them every night, that they’re going to get the recognition they deserve. I know they put in the work day-in and day-out,” Coronado said.
Rivera’s next opportunity will be at Cal Poly, where his older brother, Ryan Rivera, a 2017 graduate of Kimball High, is a senior tight end on the Mustangs team. Mason Rivera, who has also distinguished himself as an effective defensive back with six interceptions this past season, said that his brother’s connections opened the door for him, and a call from Cal Poly’s defensive backs coach showed him that he would have the opportunity to play NCAA football.
“Finally their head coach called me and said he would love to give me a spot and a chance to play at Cal Poly. I was instantly ecstatic and told him that I would love to play for him,” Rivera said. He will major in fire science, with the career goal of becoming a firefighter.
Coronado said that Kimball Assistant Principal David Doyle helped with his recruiting process and helped connect him with the coaches at Adams State University. He plans to also study kinesiology and study to become an athletic trainer.
“I’m really going there to get my education, play football and try to live out my dream,” Coronado said. “My dream is to be a professional football player but if that doesn’t happen I’m always going to have a backup plan where I want to get into the medical field with kinesiology and stay around the game with other athletes.”
