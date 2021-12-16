Coronado -Kimball wins playoff game

Kimball High senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado looks for a receiver downfield during a playoff game in late November at Don Nicholson Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Kimball High senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado led the local all-league selections as he was named the Valley Oak League’s Outstanding Offensive Player for the fall 2021 season.

Coronado led the Jaguars to their best season ever, a 10-2 overall record, 5-1 in the Valley Oak League. The Kimball team, which has 15 players on the all-VOL list, lost just one regular season game to VOL champion Central Catholic, which ended up as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 champion and the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2AA runner-up.

Coronado finished the season with 4,315 passing yards over 12 games, making him the section and state passing leader in total yardage, yards per-game (359.6) and touchdown passes (56). He was fourth in the nation in yards per-game.

The Jaguars also had two multiple-category selections, including senior Zachary Lychak, a first-team linebacker and second team running back, and senior Mason Rivera, a first team defensive back and second team wide receiver.

Other top awards for local players included Western Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year for Mountain House High senior Matthew Andrade. Multiple WAC honors went to junior Roy Gardner Jr., first team running back and first team defensive back, and senior Dexter Francis, first team defensive back and second team wide receiver.

Millennium High also had players in multiple categories on the all-Central California Athletic Alliance list, including senior Shalin Ratna, first team quarterback and second team punter; senior Carson Edwards, first team wide receiver and second team kicker; and senior Abdullah Sweillem, first team offensive line and second team defensive line.

Kimball, 10-2, 5-1 VOL

Nicholas Coronado, senior quarterback, Outstanding Offensive Player

Zachary Lychak, senior, first team inside linebacker, second team running back

Mason Rivera, senior, first team safety/defensive back, second team wide receiver

Ryan Dunniway, senior, first team center

Willie Clifton, senior, first team wide receiver

Dylan Anderson, senior, first team inside linebacker

Kasipale Muli, sophomore, first team offensive line

Ethan McGhee, senior, second team defensive line

Travis Marieiro, junior, second team outside linebacker

Chinedu Nwankwo, senior, honorable mention

Eric Gordon Jr., senior, honorable mention

Abed Abdelmajid, senior, honorable mention

Sebastian Tate, junior, honorable mention

Darius Doyle, sophomore, honorable mention

Julian Keys, sophomore, honorable mention

Mountain House, 5-5, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference

Matthew Andrade, senior, defensive lineman of the year

Roy Gardner Jr., junior, first team running back, first team defensive back

Dexter Francis, senior, first team defensive back, second team wide receiver

Matthew Andrade, senior, first team offensive line

Cedrick Major Jr., sophomore, second team inside linebacker

Tracy, 5-5, 2-3 Tri-City Athletic League

Austin Ho-Sy, senior, first team running back

Dwayne Thomas, senior, first team slot

Isaac Salinas, junior, first team linebacker

Robert Molina, senior, second team defensive line

Cody Lammerts, senior, second team linebacker

Cameron Ross-Escobar, junior, second team quarterback

Kurtis Maynor, junior, second team wide receiver

Khalil Walls, senior, honorable mention

Kyle Wright, senior, honorable mention

Jason Matta, senior, honorable mention

Jeremiah Zamora, junior, honorable mention

Andrew Malogan, junior, honorable mention

Erik Smith, freshman honorable mention

Millennium, 4-5, 1-2 CCAA

Shalin Ratna, senior, first team quarterback, second team punter

Carson Edwards, senior, first team wide receiver, second team kicker

Abdullah Sweillem, senior, first team offensive line, second team defensive line

Marc-Philippe Gnagne, senior, first team defensive line

Kyle Fisher, senior, first team linebacker

Antoine Rivers, senior, first team defensive back

Nate Washington, senior, second team running back

Cesar Gutierrez, senior, second team offensive line

Kimani Thomas, senior, second team defensive line

Julian Wells, freshman, second team defensive back

Ethan Dargin, honorable mention

West, 1-9, 0-5 Tri-City Athletic League

Kyler Hickman, senior, first team defensive line

Elliot Scheidtmann, second team defensive back

Delta Charter, 0-8, 0-3 CCAA

No all-league selections

