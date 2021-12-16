Kimball High senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado led the local all-league selections as he was named the Valley Oak League’s Outstanding Offensive Player for the fall 2021 season.
Coronado led the Jaguars to their best season ever, a 10-2 overall record, 5-1 in the Valley Oak League. The Kimball team, which has 15 players on the all-VOL list, lost just one regular season game to VOL champion Central Catholic, which ended up as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 champion and the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2AA runner-up.
Coronado finished the season with 4,315 passing yards over 12 games, making him the section and state passing leader in total yardage, yards per-game (359.6) and touchdown passes (56). He was fourth in the nation in yards per-game.
The Jaguars also had two multiple-category selections, including senior Zachary Lychak, a first-team linebacker and second team running back, and senior Mason Rivera, a first team defensive back and second team wide receiver.
Other top awards for local players included Western Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year for Mountain House High senior Matthew Andrade. Multiple WAC honors went to junior Roy Gardner Jr., first team running back and first team defensive back, and senior Dexter Francis, first team defensive back and second team wide receiver.
Millennium High also had players in multiple categories on the all-Central California Athletic Alliance list, including senior Shalin Ratna, first team quarterback and second team punter; senior Carson Edwards, first team wide receiver and second team kicker; and senior Abdullah Sweillem, first team offensive line and second team defensive line.
Kimball, 10-2, 5-1 VOL
Nicholas Coronado, senior quarterback, Outstanding Offensive Player
Zachary Lychak, senior, first team inside linebacker, second team running back
Mason Rivera, senior, first team safety/defensive back, second team wide receiver
Ryan Dunniway, senior, first team center
Willie Clifton, senior, first team wide receiver
Dylan Anderson, senior, first team inside linebacker
Kasipale Muli, sophomore, first team offensive line
Ethan McGhee, senior, second team defensive line
Travis Marieiro, junior, second team outside linebacker
Chinedu Nwankwo, senior, honorable mention
Eric Gordon Jr., senior, honorable mention
Abed Abdelmajid, senior, honorable mention
Sebastian Tate, junior, honorable mention
Darius Doyle, sophomore, honorable mention
Julian Keys, sophomore, honorable mention
Mountain House, 5-5, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference
Matthew Andrade, senior, defensive lineman of the year
Roy Gardner Jr., junior, first team running back, first team defensive back
Dexter Francis, senior, first team defensive back, second team wide receiver
Matthew Andrade, senior, first team offensive line
Cedrick Major Jr., sophomore, second team inside linebacker
Tracy, 5-5, 2-3 Tri-City Athletic League
Austin Ho-Sy, senior, first team running back
Dwayne Thomas, senior, first team slot
Isaac Salinas, junior, first team linebacker
Robert Molina, senior, second team defensive line
Cody Lammerts, senior, second team linebacker
Cameron Ross-Escobar, junior, second team quarterback
Kurtis Maynor, junior, second team wide receiver
Khalil Walls, senior, honorable mention
Kyle Wright, senior, honorable mention
Jason Matta, senior, honorable mention
Jeremiah Zamora, junior, honorable mention
Andrew Malogan, junior, honorable mention
Erik Smith, freshman honorable mention
Millennium, 4-5, 1-2 CCAA
Shalin Ratna, senior, first team quarterback, second team punter
Carson Edwards, senior, first team wide receiver, second team kicker
Abdullah Sweillem, senior, first team offensive line, second team defensive line
Marc-Philippe Gnagne, senior, first team defensive line
Kyle Fisher, senior, first team linebacker
Antoine Rivers, senior, first team defensive back
Nate Washington, senior, second team running back
Cesar Gutierrez, senior, second team offensive line
Kimani Thomas, senior, second team defensive line
Julian Wells, freshman, second team defensive back
Ethan Dargin, honorable mention
West, 1-9, 0-5 Tri-City Athletic League
Kyler Hickman, senior, first team defensive line
Elliot Scheidtmann, second team defensive back
Delta Charter, 0-8, 0-3 CCAA
No all-league selections
