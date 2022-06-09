Tracy’s Kimball High School has seen a number of changes at the Athletic Director position in recent years. Nathan Boyer – their newest appointment – hopes to be there for the long haul.
Boyer is set to take over from Joe Lawrence – who reassumed the role over the last year. For Kimball’s new AD, working in administration has always been a goal and he is cherishing the opportunity to step into the position and make an impact.
“It’s a perfect time for me to step into this role,” Boyer told the Tracy Press. “I have many years of experience but also plenty of time left in the second half of my career. I want to use that to help younger coaches and really build Kimball up into a culture of excellence. I want to develop the school into an outstanding program, not only athletically but also academically.”
Boyer has been teaching and coaching since 1998, but he only joined Kimball in February of this year when a teaching position opened up within the Tracy Unified School District. Boyer teaches English and social sciences and coaches cross country and track. But after returning to school and obtaining his administration credentials, he has always had one eye on a bigger role.
Speaking of Kimball, Boyer couldn’t hold in his excitement about the future. There are solid foundations already laid out at the school to continue building something great.
“I am honored to be a part of this school, to see how Kimball is going to develop over the coming years,” Boyer said. “We have so much potential. We started to tap into it last year, but I think moving forward we’re going to see considerable improvement in a number of our sports programs as we develop a tradition of excellence.”
Boyer’s enthusiasm and energy are sure to rub off on the athletic staff and student athletes going forward. He wants to lead by example in instilling a culture on campus that will promote excellence on and off the field and develop young people in whatever way fits each individual best.
“I truly care about the kids and about the program and improving the situation here,” Boyer said. “I have a strong work ethic and I am always willing to help. I think the students understand that I care about each of them and want them to develop to their full potential. I really like getting people involved in multiple things and encouraging them to find their best selves.”
As far as the future is concerned, the key word for Boyer persists to be culture. He wants to establish one that will be distinctive of Kimball and revolve around education based athletics. Boyer will continue teaching part-time in order to emphasize the student aspect of being a student athlete from the classroom.
In the short-term, Boyer is keen to ensure that the people that come to work with him have bought in and are on board long-term, just like he is.
“Right now, my goal is to build relationships with coaches, as well as hiring and supporting new staff members,” Boyer said. “We have hired a number of coaches already for next year, including some great young coaches that we believe will be with us for the long-term. With that, we are really impressed with the staff that we have coming back. We are really excited to see where Kimball goes in the coming years.”
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
