Allyson “Taz” Thompson earned her nickname when she was 5½ years old, and her coach from West Coast Soccer remarked at her speed going up and down, side to side, and everywhere else on the soccer field.
She’s been known as Taz ever since, playing for multiple West Coast Soccer teams and for four years on the Kimball High varsity team. On Feb. 2 she signed her letter of intent to accept an athletic scholarship at Holy Names University in Oakland, where she will continue playing the game she loves.
In that time she has proven her skill in every role on a soccer team.
“I can play anywhere. For club I play center-back, right back, left back, forward, sometimes mid, for club. For high school I play center back, sometimes right back, mid and forward,” she said. “I like all of them, except for goalie, but I can still play it.”
Thompson got in contact with the coach at Holy Names and upon her first visit she immediately loved the campus, which will be close to home.
“They have everything I want, because I’m doing kinesiology and business majors,” she said.
She added that the local programs have offered all of the experiences that come from intense competition as part of a team, including good, bad and emotional memories.
“Making new friends, making new memories. For each one of them I’m grateful and I’m going to miss them,” she said.
