Kimball High sophomore Harleen Kaur has won the Rotary District 5220-Area 4 speech contest, and is now set to compete for the district-level contest.
Area 4 includes clubs from Tracy, Lathrop and Manteca, and they hosted a virtual contest via Zoom on Feb. 23. Speakers address the Rotary International theme for 2021-22, “Serve to Change Lives,” and include anecdotes about their own service efforts as well as those of Rotary.
Harleen represented Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club, having won the club contest for 2 years in a row. This is also her second time winning the Area 4 contest.
The District 5220 contest will be held virtually on March 19. The winner of that contest will be one of the featured speakers when the district holds its annual conference May 20 to 22 at Pines Resort on Bass Lake near Oakhurst.
