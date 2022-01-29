Kimball High sophomore Harleen Kaur has won the Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise speech contest for the second year in a row.
On Wednesday a panel of judges from the local Rotary Club selected her after hearing five speakers from local schools, including Kimball, West and Millennium high schools, speaking on the Rotary International theme for 2021-22, “Serve to Change Lives.” Speakers made their virtual presentations via Zoom, and talked about what their own community service efforts have meant to them.
Harleen, who is a member of Kimball High’s Interact Club, speech and debate team, academic decathlon team and the Tracy Youth Advisory Commission, among other clubs and organizations, receives a $125 prize and will also represent the local Rotary Club at the Area 4 speech contest, at a date and location to be announced. Last year she also won the area speech contest and advanced to the Rotary District 5220 contest.
Millennium High sophomore Alexis McAdams received second place, West High junior Wajiha Abboushi was third place and West senior Seymour Cornel and Kimball senior Sierra Jennings received honorable mentions.
The Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise meets every Wednesday, except the third Wednesday of the month, at Four Corners restaurant on the corner of Linne and Chrisman road, with a hybrid format that allows people to attend virtually via Zoom. Learn more at www.tracyrotarysunrise.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.