Two Kimball High students will travel to London next week and will begin 2023 by marching in the London New Year’s Day Parade.
Freshman dance team member Abby Barr and senior cheerleader Samantha Fernandez were selected by Varsity Spirit to join 10,000 participants in the 2-mile parade. The parade passes by London’s historic landmarks as it starts at the corner of Green Park next to the Ritz London on Picadilly, then marches along St. James Street to Pall Mall and past St. James Square to Trafalgar Square, finishing along Whitehall to Parliament Square.
Cheerleaders, dancers, and drum majors who perform in the parade are among the top 12%, the All-Americans, from Varsity Spirit summer camps that were held across the country. Kimball’s cheer and dance teams attended the University Dance Association and National Cheerleaders Association camp this past summer.
“We are so excited and proud to not only represent Kimball overseas, but also our hometown of Tracy!” Abby and Samantha, who are lifelong friends, said in a joint statement. They will appear before a street audience of more than 500,000 people, and the television audience is expected to be 500 million people.
