The Kimball boys basketball team got its first Valley Oak League win on Wednesday, defeating visiting Oakdale 69-32. The Jaguars (12-5, 1-1 VOL) held an 18-8 lead over the Mustangs (6-12, 1-3 VOL) at the end of the first quarter and continued to extend their lead, outscoring Oakdale 35-10 in the second half.
Tracy 70, Tokay 55
The Tracy High boys basketball team kept the lead for most of the night against the visiting Tokay Tigers on Monday, but the Bulldogs also had to constantly readjust against the Tokay team that kept threatening to catch up.
The Bulldogs held a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended that lead to 32-21 midway through the second quarter before Tokay went on a scoring run to end the first half with Tracy up 33-30.
Tracy’s missed shots in the third quarter allowed Tokay to keep the game close, tying it up 35-35 early in the third quarter and keeping it close, with Tracy up 50-44 going into the fourth.
The Bulldogs came back to outscore Tokay through the fourth quarter, with junior Mason Davis scoring eight of Tracy’s 20 fourth-quarter points.
“We look like we missed 10 to 12 layups at the rim early. I don’t think we came out fired up until about the third quarter,” Tracy coach Junior Cueva said. “It took us a while to get going defensively. We just got undisciplined on defense. We wanted steals instead of playing good team defense and that’s how they got some easy looks early.”
Senior Logan Hock was the Bulldogs scoring leader with 14 points, junior D.J. Jones and senior Joshveer Sodhi scored 10 each and D.J. Ash scored eight points.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.