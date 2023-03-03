West High School JROTC instructor SMSgt John Morris won the right to kiss a chicken at the West High FFA Kiss a Critter contest on Friday as part of National FFA Week.
The annual fundraising contest features students casting votes by putting up money for a faculty member to have the honor of kissing an animal provided by one of the FFA members.
Morris was the winner, raising $180.01 and winning the right to kiss a California chicken named Helga to cap a week of lunchtime activities that included a game of musical chairs, a college and career fair and a western day where FFA members dressed as their favorite animals.
The school joined in the National observance of FFA week where chapters across the country share the impact the agriculture and leadership program has on students, their education and careers.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.