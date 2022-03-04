West High music teacher Johnathan Raman planted a kiss on Charlie the horse after being selected the winner in the West High FFA Kiss-A-Critter contest on Friday. The contest concluded a week of activities at the campus in honor of National FFA week.
Kiss-A-Critter featured nine staff members raising funds for the opportunity to kiss the horse. Raman raised $233.64 to win the honor of planting a kiss on Charlie the horse during the school’s lunch periods. All fundraising profits go toward students in the FFA program and are used for FFA meeting activities and other events.
Each year for National FFA week students have dress up days and lunch time activities that included musical chairs, tug of war, hay stacking and an annual petting zoo. National FFA week is celebrated by all FFA chapters around the nation and is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate agriculture education.
