The Kiwanis Club of Tracy celebrated 65 years of service to the Tracy community on June 27 at Casa Grande restaurant on 11th Street.
Presiding was Tony Montalbo, who has been a Kiwanis member for 42 years, and the club honored several of its long-time members at the event. These included Robert Haupt (60 years), Frank Campbell (57 years), Richard Hughes (49 years), Steve Viado (47 years), and Larry Alegre (41 years). Unable to attend was Don Low, who has been a club member for 52 years and Charles Siffing, a member for 43 years.
The Kiwanis Club of Tracy was chartered on May 16, 1957. The club’s motto is “Serving the Children of the World – One Child at a Time.” Long-time projects include assisting with D.A.R.E. graduations, which teaches fifth grade students in Tracy and surrounding areas the dangers of drug abuse. In addition, the Tracy club has provided leadership for area high school Key Clubs and the Junior Miss competitions.
The Tracy Kiwanis meet at 12:10 p.m. every Monday at the International House Of Pancakes (IHOP), 3120 Naglee Road, with the exception of the fourth Monday, which is the club’s 6 p.m. evening social at Casa Grande Mexican Bar and Grill, 30 W. 11th St. The Kiwanis will also have a booth at the Tracy CONNECTS event on Sept. 10 in Lincoln Park.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.