Sarah Kuczma and John Legasa married on July 14 at The Pines Resort in Bass Lake.
Sarah graduated from Tracy High School in 2016 and completed her Bachelors of Liberal Studies from California State University, Stanislaus in 2020. She currently works as a middle school teacher in Lathrop.
John graduated from Tracy High School in 2016 and studied Fire Science at Las Positas College in Livermore. He currently works as a firefighter for the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.
Sarah’s Maid of Honor was Sydney McCloy of San Diego. Her bridesmaids were Hayley Fife of San Ramon, Ashley Hallen of Tracy, Morgan Davis of Wheatland, and Sarah Goodwin of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.The flower girl was Jacquelyn Legasa.
John’s Best Man was Justin Legasa of Ripon. His groomsmen were Duncan Ordendana of Tracy, Justin DeHart of Manteca, Grant Kuczma of Wheatland, and Michael Kuczma of San Diego.
Sarah’s parents are Paul and Cathy Kuczma of Tracy. John’s parents are Paul and Diane Legasa.
The couple currently lives in Modesto.
