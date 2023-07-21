Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting at Evelyn Costa School gave dozens of families a preview of what will now be the centerpiece of their neighborhood at the southern end of Mountain House.
Costa School Principal Corinne Pacheco said that she loves the excitement of getting the community’s children established in their new school, something she has experienced having opened Hansen School in Mountain House in 2018.
“It’s a lot of fun because you get to set the culture and work with the community to create the school they want to have, and the programs that they’re looking forward to,” she said.
“The teachers are real excited and the kids are thrilled that they have their own school. Everybody is starting fresh. Whether teachers have been teaching for 20 years, 1, 5, we all come together and we start over and we can build whatever we want, within the guidelines of what we’re doing with the district initiatives. But as far as the tone and our school spirit everything is right there.”
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with speeches from Lammersville Unified School District officials and other local elected officials, dozens of families toured the first phase of the 18-acre campus, which will eventually house 32,000 square feet of classroom space.
Kids and parents got to see the new classrooms, walk the hallways, and gather in the multipurpose room, which is complete with sports courts and a stage, with the school’s leopard mascot in the center of the floor.
Pacheco said the open house following the ribbon cutting showed her how strong of an interest families have in their children’s second home.
“The school is kind of the hub or the focal point of the community, or the village,” she said. “It reinforces that the community is so supportive of the school. That they’re excited, that they’re invested, that they’re partners with us.”
LUSD Superintendent Kirk Nicholas said that district officials, students and parents, including those who live right across the street, have watched construction of the $56 million campus over the past several months, and this was their first chance to go inside.
“They get to see it and the mystery is over. It’s a good thing to do for the community,” he said.
Classes begin on Aug. 3 and Nicholas said that he expects about 500 kids that first day. Construction at the school will continue to accommodate new students as the school’s population doubles in size.
“It should happen relatively quickly in the next couple of years.”
This is the ninth school in Lammersville Unified School District, including Lammersville School and Mountain House High School, with three more Mountain House schools to come. Nicholas said that there are 7,800 students in Lammersville Unified School District, with the population to hit 8,000 sometime in the coming school year.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
