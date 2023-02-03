Editor,
South Tracy residents lived in a flooded nightmare for 2 weeks due to the county not properly fixing Corral Hollow Creek. These poor neighbors and friends have been battling this for years. On top of this, the Golden State Logistical hub is still being considered out in this area.
For those of you who are not familiar, this logistical hub consists of taking our precious farmland and turning it into 1,500-plus acres rezoned for an industrial trucking hub/housing, a university Silicon Andhra campus, and a permanent site for the VFW. How or why a project of this magnitude would even be being contemplated is beyond me, especially because South Tracy residents DO NOT WANT IT!
I can almost guarantee you if this project went out to the county residents for a vote, (as it should) it would be shot down just like Measure M and Measure Y. VFW, once again I’m so sorry you’re being used as a pawn for this project, but that is exactly what’s happening. You deserve a permanent home within the city limits without any strings attached, not 10 miles out of town.
I’m asking the Board of Supervisors to stop the developers from dictating things which inevitably benefit themselves more than our citizens. As I’ve stated before, we have a logistics mess in north Tracy to Banta, and another one is west Tracy in the Lammersville area.
Learn from your mistakes and PLEASE vote this entire application/proposal down. San Joaquin County is the agricultural heart of California, don’t throw that away by rezoning things for developers, Ag lands needs to REMAIN Ag land!
Leanne Staas, Tracy
