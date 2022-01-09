A study of regional landscapes through an experimental and inventive process by Antioch artist Mark Roberts will be featured in an exhibit at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts opening Jan 22.
“Landscapes: Memory, Observation & Abstraction — Paintings by Mark Roberts” will be on display in the GWF Energy and Souza Family Foundation Galleries from Jan. 22 through March 12.
With a spiritual connection to nature, Robert’s work evokes memory, emotion and mood in atmospheric paintings.
In a written statement Roberts said, “Most of my life I have pondered questions of art and beauty. I have a couple decades of experience painting from direct observation in plein air. With that, I have accumulated a vast mental library of visuals. As my career progresses, I find myself working more from memory or invention. My paintings are becoming more abstract and minimalist with the aim of pushing the ethereal quality further, while heightening the beauty and emotional impact.”
Roberts received his bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He also studied at the California Art Institute and earned his Master of Fine Arts in painting from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Currently he teaches drawing and design at Las Positas College in Livermore.
An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Roberts will hold a Gallery Talk from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. The exhibition, opening reception and Gallery Talk are free and open to the public.
The Grand Galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The galleries will be closed Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Feb. 21 for President’s Day.
For information visit www.atthegrand.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.