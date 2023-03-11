Late supervisor honored

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors paid tribute at the board’s Feb. 28 meeting to late supervisor Adrian C. Fondse, who represented the Fifth District, including southern San Joaquin County, from 1973 to 1980. Current Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman, second from left, presented the Certificate of Recognition to Fondse’s grand-daughter, Nicole Cadruvi. Fondse was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and served during the Korean War. He continued to serve his fellow veterans as an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.