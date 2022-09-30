The latest retail cannabis dispensary proposal in Tracy gained unanimous planning commission approval on Wednesday without the controversy that greeted proposals for previous dispensaries over the last month.
Compliant Retail Tracy LLC, also known as Embarc Tracy, plans to open in the retail center at 2706 Pavilion Parkway, part of the Interstate 205 Specific Plan area, within the next 6 months. The company has five other dispensaries around the state authorized by Proposition 64, the 2016 statewide ballot initiative that legalized cannabis for adult use and retail sales. It will be the fifth to be approved in Tracy under the city’s adult-use cannabis rules, approved in 2019, while one other has been rejected. None of those approved so far has opened for business.
After just a couple of questions the commission voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit for the business.
Questions included Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson’s concern about a camper van that he saw when he visited the site prior to Wednesday’s meeting, noting that it appeared to belong to someone who was living in the vehicle. He wanted to know how Embarc Tracy’s security team, which must be on site around the clock as a condition of the use permit, would respond if someone were to park and stay in the area long-term.
Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras responded that long-term camping in business parking lots would be a matter for police enforcement.
Hudson added that while this dispensary isn’t as controversial as four reviewed in or near the downtown area over the past month, security plus compliance with state and local regulations will be important.
“One thing that I’ve said to all of the businesses that come up to this point is, your business is under extreme scrutiny and compliance is a big part of it. I hope you understand that,” Hudson told the applicants.
Representatives of Embarc Tracy told the commission that the company has experience running dispensaries around the state, including sites in Alameda, Fairfield, Martinez, South Lake Tahoe and Fresno.
John Ngu of Embarc Tracy said addition of the shop will contribute to the growth of the city’s business mix.
“We actually took over a location that has been vacant since it was built in the year 2010,” Ngu said. “We’re really excited about this because it’s a great way for us to contribute to the economic development, considering that the building has actually been sitting (vacant) for over 10 years,” he told the commission.
It sits between American Top Team Martial Arts and Goniture furniture store, and is a few doors down from the space formerly occupied by Leia’s Restaurant/Lounge/Nightclub.
Embarc Tracy’s general counsel Eric Lightman said afterward that the lack of the controversy that greeted other applicants was a relief.
“That speaks volumes,” he said, adding that in addition to local jobs and community benefits, the site is set back from the roadway along Pavilion Parkway and not visible from the street, which makes it a low-key location that is still easily accessible. “We also did a lot of outreach and got community support.”
The planners approved two other matters on Wednesday.
Hanford Quality Meats gained unanimous approval for a 2,000-square-foot meat processing shop at 4220 Commercial Drive. That business will include a 1,650-square-foot processing area where beef, goat and sheep will come from an off-site slaughterhouse to be cut and packaged for sale to restaurants and markets. It will also have a 350-square-foot portion dedicated to on-site retail sales from 11 a.m. to 7 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
On a split decision the commission approved the addition of 13,440 square feet to the eastern end of the parking lot of the 11.5-acre Valpico Glenbriar Apartments. The owners of the 264-unit apartment complex, Guardian Capital, purchased the project, now under construction, from Katerra after Katerra gained approval for the apartments in 2019. Guardian Capital acquired another portion of land from the neighboring owner of a 4-acre MacArthur Drive parcel, which includes a home and other buildings and is currently zoned for commercial development.
The planners’ decision will add 25 parking spaces to the 417 parking spaces already planned for the complex.
The series of ordinances and resolutions on the matter included rezoning of the addition from commercial to high-density residential, environmental reviews of the land use change, and the property owners also wanted approval to build a fence around the perimeter of the apartment complex.
City Senior Planner Alan Bell noted that the city’s General Plan discourages gated communities, and Commission Vice Chairman Joseph Orcutt made a motion to approve the series of resolutions minus those that would have allowed the fence, and gained support from commissioners Julius Augustus and Gurtej Atwal for a 3-2 approval. On a separate motion Hudson and Commissioner Nasir Boakye-Boateng voted in favor of the fence while Orcutt, Augustus and Atwal, voted to oppose it.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
