Another round of storms arrived this week in California, and the National Weather Service expects the rain to fall through at least Monday night, possibly continuing into Wednesday.
The NWS Sacramento office reported that heavy rain and winds arriving Thursday night would continue through Friday. More rain is expected through the weekend with heavy rain forecast for Saturday night.
The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services expects that anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall on the valley by Sunday morning, and warns that roadways and small streams are likely to flood.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the river level gauge on the San Joaquin River at Vernalis, where Airport/Durham Ferry road crosses the river, was as low as 12 feet on Feb. 24, but has been on the rise ever since, reaching 20 feet as of Thursday morning.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the river will reach its monitor stage of 24 feet by Saturday morning, and could level off at about 26.5 feet by Sunday afternoon.
That exceeds the peak recorded so far for this season at that station on Jan. 18, 25.62 feet. Flood stage is 29 feet.
To report weather-related issues in Tracy contact Tracy Public Works, (209) 831-6300 during business hours or the Tracy Police Department's non-emergency line, (209) 831-6550, after hours. Non-urgent issues may be reported through the GoRequest app, or by emailing publicworks@cityoftracy.org.
For issues in unincorporated areas contact the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, Road Maintenance Division at (209) 468-3074. More information is also available on the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services at www.sjready.org.
