Latin Essence held their final concert as the city of Tracy kicked of its Summer Block Party series at the Front Street Plaza on Friday afternoon. For 40 years the Tracy-based Latin Essence band had performed throughout the region and chose Tracy to make their farewell performance. The band was presented a certificate and their own “Star of Fame” in honor of their years of music entertainment. The free concert series sponsored by the city of Tracy continues June 9 with country music provided by the Country Cougars from 6 to 9 p.m.
