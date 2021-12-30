San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar and the California Highway Patrol sent out the message on Thursday that law enforcement agencies across the county will step up their enforcement of reckless and impaired drivers over the holiday weekend.
That enforcement will include increased patrols on the roadways plus checkpoints where people will be screened for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
During a Thursday morning press conference at the CHP office in Stockton, Verber Salazar and CHP assistant chief Josh Ehlers, who oversees southern Sacramento Valley operations, also implored the public to be on the lookout for aggressive, reckless and impaired driver and report them to law enforcement.
“If you see an aggressive driver, if you see somebody you think is impaired, call 9-1-1. We’ll harness our resources and our units at the state, local and county levels,” Ehlers said, naming the law enforcement agencies around the county, including Tracy Police and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. “We will respond to address these issues aggressively and remove these drivers from the roadway, and we will work to seek justice with the District Attorney’s office.”
Verber Salazer stressed that personal responsibility will be the key to reducing crashes and arrests.
“This is a community-based issue. It is a community-based responsibility. You choose to get behind the wheel and drive recklessly, at a high rate of speed, road rage, or under the influence of prescriptions, narcotics and alcohol. When you do that you endanger the lives of everybody in our community,” she said, adding that first-time DUI arrests are on the rise, and those arrested are showing blood-alcohol content that is much higher than the legal limit of 0.08%.
While imploring people to designate sober drivers, she also put out a reminder that restaurants, bars, even private party hosts must be vigilant about preventing people from driving after drinking or using marijuana or prescription drugs.
“That responsibility bears upon you, and you too will also face civil and criminal liability,” she said.
“These are serious crimes that have life-changing consequences for everybody.”
During Thursday’s press conference, Stockton Police Captain Joshua Doberneck reported that in 2021 the Stockton Police Department recorded 1,252 injury crashes, including 84 that were alcohol-related. Stockton Police recorded 32 fatalities in those crashes, including 10 from alcohol-related crashes. Ehlers said that statewide statistics follow a similar pattern.
“Statewide and in the region we see and have seen an uptick in our fatality and major injury collisions over the last 2 years,” Ehlers said. “Over a third typically have impairment, a combination of drugs and or alcohol, and certainly our fatalities reflect that.”
In the statement sent out by the District Attorney’s office on Thursday, Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington said that his department will be participating in the increased enforcement.
“The Tracy Police Department is dedicated to reducing the number of accidents and DUI’s in our area,” he said. “We conduct random DUI checkpoints, provide extra staffing for DUI saturation patrols and our Traffic Enforcement Unit is constantly working in areas frequently known for traffic violations.”
Millington also said that people should call 9-1-1 if they know of someone driving drunk or impaired.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
