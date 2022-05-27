A lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court this month aims to derail the Valley Link project, a proposed commuter rail project to connect the San Joaquin Valley with the Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Dublin/Pleasanton.
Lafayette attorney Jason Bezis filed the lawsuit on Monday on behalf of two non-profit organizations: Transportation Solutions Defense and Education Fund (TRANSDEF) and the Alameda Taxpayers Association.
The lawsuit claims that the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority exceeded its mandate as outlined in two pieces of state legislation. AB 758 established the rail authority in 2017 as an entity that would connect BART, which serves the East Bay and San Francisco, with the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE), which runs from Stockton to San Jose.
The bill states that the connection is needed to reduce the number of commuters on Interstate 580, which had more than doubled from 32,000 daily trips in 1990 to 65,000 in 2013, with that trend continuing to grow. It gave the authority the ability to plan, design and build the connection in connection with local government agencies.
A follow up bill, SB 548, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2021, established that the rail authority would be considered a transit district, meaning it would be exempt from the building and zoning laws of cities and counties.
David Schonbrunn, president of the Transportation Solutions Defense and Education Fund, said that second bill applies to Tracy because the rail authority has attempted to influence land use decisions through the concept of transit-oriented development (TOD) around its transit stations.
The city of Tracy has been working on a downtown transit-oriented specific plan since 2019. Measure Y, which was on the November 2020 ballot in Tracy, attempted to establish exemptions to the city’s Growth Management Ordinance, which regulates the number of building permits that can be issued in a year. Measure Y was designed in conjunction with the transit-oriented concept for downtown Tracy around the Tracy Transit Station, slated to become a Valley Link stop, but Tracy voters rejected the measure.
“We’re particularly interested in how the authority got the legislature to overrule Tracy voters. We think that’s a big deal,” Schonbrunn said. “The legislature acted on a request from the Valley Link authority in seeking the power to make land use decisions. It seems obvious to me that that was a response to the defeat of Measure Y. That’s not a friendly act.
“It takes the decision away from the voters and gives it to the authority’s board.”
Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, the city of Tracy’s representative on the rail authority board and the board’s chair, confirmed that the legislation gives the rail authority the ability to make land use decisions over city and county jurisdictions.
It means the rail authority could build transit-oriented developments around its stations, including Tracy’s downtown station at Sixth Street and Central Avenue, independent of city policies such as the Growth Management Ordinance.
“That is the desire of having the train coming to downtown, is to have the ability to develop the downtown and create a TOD, which actually the city of Tracy is looking at and actively working on transit-oriented planning,” Vargas said.
She added that the rail authority does not intend to take control of downtown development away from the city.
“Our board is known for meeting the needs and working together with the cities that we are going to be serving. Our conversations with the multiple cities we will be serving is fluent and we are in coordination with the city staff.”
The lawsuit also states that the intent of the original legislation was to fill a 5-mile gap between the Dublin/Pleasanton station and Livermore, where ACE has two stations. Instead, Valley Link is planned to go over Altamont Pass as a 42-mile line with seven stations between Dublin/Pleasanton and Lathrop.
“This lawsuit says explicitly that they don’t have the authority to do the project that they’re proposing, that that project goes far, far beyond the powers that were granted to the authority,” Schobrunn said. “Our concern here is, compared to what we think should be going on, in terms of a rail project, we think this is just ridiculous. This is not a credible rail project.”
Vargas said that the state legislature created the rail authority so that it could connect the San Joaquin Valley to the Bay Area, and that the BART board of directors was agreeable to the plan.
“Contemplation of the 42 miles of rail was always the original plan. What good would it be to have a 5-mile extension to Livermore, to the congestion of the Altamont?
Kevin Sheridan, executive director of the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Rail Authority, said that Valley Link will be an effective piece of the Northern California rail network as it develops. The aim is to reduce automobile traffic, now at about 170,000 trips every day, and free up lanes for truck traffic along Interstate 580 without having to add lanes to the freeway.
“What we’ve done is looked at ways to improve the corridor and reduce costs on the initial operating segment between Mountain House/Tracy and the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station,” Sheridan said. “We’re already looking at substantially reducing those costs and still getting the service up and running and having immediate congestion relief at Mountain House where all the traffic is.”
He said the project is estimated to cost $1.6 to $2 billion to run Valley Link from the BART station to Mountain House, and will cost $3.2 to $3.6 million when it is extended to Lathrop. Construction is expected to begin by 2026.
“I used to work for ACE and was the director of capital projects for ACE. ACE is great and this will complement it,” he said. “ACE has four trains that go to San Jose. They don’t go to the East Bay. They don’t go to BART, and it wasn’t established.
“BART decided not to go to Livermore, so what that results in was the legislation enabling Valley Link to be established and that’s why we have the project.”
