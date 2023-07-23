Leadership changes continued through 1950’s, 60’s

Let’s see, where were we a couple of weeks ago with a backward glance at Tracy’s early history with the city manager form of government?
In 1954, Tracy voters approved adoption of what is known formally as the council-manager form of government, and Bob Robert L. “Bob” Williams, originally from Pennsylvania, was hired as Tracy’s first city manager.
He worked his way through his first crisis by deftly firing the veteran chief of police from the “poker city” days and hiring Neil Tremaine, a former FBI investigator, to succeed him.
After emerging relatively unscathed by the pro and con politics of the firing, Williams settled down and continued implementing the city manager system for five years before voluntarily moving to Eureka for a new city manager job.
During his five years here, Williams hired Beth Gawain as Tracy’s first in-house planning director. She was credited with convincing Southern Pacific officials to move their switch yard east of town, where it wound up, instead of moving it to the west as the railroad had originally proposed.
Gawain’s breezy way of addressing planning issues ruffled a few local feathers but was nevertheless effective. She worked closely with Lawrence Livingston Jr., a planning consultant from the Bay Area. Together, she and Livingston moved Tracy municipal government away from dealing almost exclusively with immediate issues involving water, sewage and streets into focusing more on the future, Developing Tracy’s first general plan was the first step in that direction.
Citizen input to the general plan was channeled through the POP (Planning Our Progress) Committee, which was divided into a handful of subcommittees.
The parks and recreation unit was headed by John Espinal, a long-time Tracy baseball and softball player, and sports fan. Your trusty reporter, then only a year out of the Army and the new Tracy Press sports editor, was on Espinal’s committee. It was my first close contact with city government. Hardly my last.
After Bob Williams went to Eureka, the city council hired Art Brewer, a seasoned administrator who calmly performed his city manager duties without a great of fanfare or controversy.
Brewer spent three years here before the council told him his days in Tracy were numbered and hired Warren S. Benson, a 30-year-old candidate. for the job. He was a native of Iowa who, after graduating with a bachelor’s degree and ROTC commission from the University of Iowa, spent two years as a basic training company commander at Ft. Riley, Kansas. He then spent a year at the University of Kansas to earn a master’s degree in public administration before becoming assistant to the city manager of Des Moines.
Warren didn’t mind going to the mat on various issues, but he didn’t hold grudges or become bitter either. I know, since I was on the other end of any number of “discussions” on what information the city would or would not release to a young reporter for publication.
Warren kept his head above city political waters for just over a decade before leaving for Coronado, across the bay from San Diego,
Following Warren in the Tracy city manager’s slot was Frank Lay, who had been city manager of Brawley before coming here.
Lay prided himself for establishing “a team approach” in dealing with departmental directors and other city employees, but his critics, of which there were a growing number, felt he may have been a team player, but teams needed leadership, and Frank was a bit short in that department.
It was a time when the city was building a new city hall in Wainwright Village, and the council wanted construction to move along swiftly. It wasn’t, and the responsibility to push the city hall project forward without delays was moved from Lay’s office to that of the city’s young planning director and later city development director by the name of Mike Locke.
On June 8, 1973. the council held a closed personnel session. It’s outcome: Lay submitted his resignation. Mayor Bob Wilburn told reporters he hadn’t asked for Lay’s resignation, but everyone thought that although Wilburn may not have pushed Lay out the door, he and other council members had given him quite a healthy nudge.
Wilburn immediately announced that the job of acting city manager while the search went on for permanent one was given to Locke. Even though traditionally, candidates for city manager were sought from outside the city’s staff, this time the council didn’t hesitate to look closely at Mike as a candidate.
On July 8, exactly a month after Mike had been named acting city manager, the council met in another personnel session and took the word “acting” away from Locke’s title. The city council unanimously appointed him Tracy’s new city manager.
In announcing the appointment, Mayor Wilburn said the council didn’t advertise for outside candidates, although several potential candidates had indicated they were interested in the job, Wilburn said the council instead felt Locke not only had the background in planning at the City of Napa and San Joaquin County and education in public administration at Sacramento State, he also had shown an ability to deal effectively with issues in his positions as Tracy’s community development director and acting city manager —and, according to Wilburn, “more knowledgeable of Tracy’s future needs” in handling increasing pressures of growth. “Locke was the best man.” (Again, no women city managers in those days) And a growing number of people in Tracy felt the same way.
Next week: Mike Locke’s plans for managing and financing Tracy’s future
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
