Editor,
I find it difficult that anyone is surprised by the aggressive behavior of Putin’s Russia. It was never a secret to the free world that Putin lamented the fall of the USSR. The first obvious sign was his reluctance to relinquish power, then his corrupt reelection, and the tell-tale sign was the annexation of Crimea in 2014 during the Obama and Biden administration (coincidence?). Why is this invasion so shocking?
Now as Russia is ramping up media censorship, the imminent signs cannot be ignored but unfortunately, and much to Putin’s advantage, the world's leading beacon of freedom has no moral turpitude and lacks the resolve of strong leadership.
This not a valid excuse for Europe's failure to defend itself. It is sad to see free European people die and suffer at the hands of a manical despot, but this is not the first time Europe has been down this path and Europe as a whole had, in my opinion, plenty of time to stop this from ever happening. Instead, Europe choose to flood the global markets with its aircraft and luxury automobiles and ignore the ominous signs.
Shame should fall upon the Biden Administration for announcing and revealing its actions IF there was ever an invasion. This gave the Russian despot ample time to prepare and avoid the full ramifications of sanctions, which are just obligatory. This calculated move by Putin also signaled to the Chinese government that it may proceed with its own annexation of Tawian as Putin has just generously demonstrated that the free world lacks the resources and resolve to stop Russia, China and Iran of their ambitions.
We should not depend on the media, especially internet social media, to educate us. Depend on history to do that because we obviously fail to learn from history.
Ubbo Coty, Tracy
