One of the storefronts along Central Avenue had a more festive than usual look on Saturday morning.
It was the grand opening of the PEL Learning Center, a tutoring business that had been on Central Avenue for the past 2 years but was in a location behind the Central Avenue frontage.
“Nobody noticed I was back there,” said Cristina Valdez, owner of the local franchise for PEL Learning, which is based in Hayward. Valdez brings many years of teaching experience to her business, and said that as a teacher in Chicago she learned that students often need more than just classroom instruction for their math and English studies.
“Teaching over there I noticed that foundations were kind of tricky for some young adults,” she said, adding that PEL Learning focuses on individual goals for each student so they can keep up in the classroom.
Part of Valdez’s program is the use of student interns who will be able to add their teaching experience to their college and job applications, including several from West High’s Space and Engineering Academy.
Angel Alducin, who just graduated from West High and plans to go to law school, was one of PEL Learning’s first student-tutors.
“I got this opportunity because my mom is a friend of Cristina. She told me about this opportunity to do community service. The more I came here she told me I could bring more people in,” he said. He recruited fellow Space and Engineering Academy students to come in to earn their community service requirement.
“I made sure they had as much help as possible so it could become a better place. I see a lot of potential for the students to learn more.”
Seymour Cornel, a West High graduate heading to the U.S. Air Force Academy, said he values the opportunity to help younger kids reach their potential. He ended up learning how to structure and organize an educational environment.
“I got to be closer to Ms. Cristina, so I started feeling what it means to be a business owner, and then I started getting more social interaction, learning how to communicate with students, learning how to communicate with parents as customers, teacher to student,” he said. “Where I’m going to college in the next week, working here was a great experience to have for problem solving and communication.”
Bianca Silva, who just completed her sophomore year at West High, said she has learned patience as she works with young children.
“It helps them learn in a healthy way in a healthy environment, because it’s really hard for so many little kids to learn,” she said. “It also helps me with responsibility. It has really enhanced my speaking skills. I feel a lot more confident.”
Denny Martinez, a recent graduate headed for U.C. Santa Cruz to major in computer science, said he valued the opportunity to serve others.
“It definitely feels very fulfilling helping students and helping others grow,” he said. “We usually focus on English and math, and I usually help them with whatever they need help on.”
In one case it was a student getting ready to take the written exam for the driver’s license test.
