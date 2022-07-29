Editor,
This letter is in regards to the article that appeared in the July 15 Tracy Press, "VFW, Sandhu announce plans for VFW hall."
While I'm extremely happy for the VFW, the City of Tracy should be ashamed of themselves for not giving this group a permanent home in the city limits. The article states the 3 acres of land they are wanting to rezone from agricultural land to commercial will belong to the VFW regardless of the future projects that are planned for the area, aka: Golden State Logistical Hub, 1,500 acres of industrial trucking hub/commercial/housing in an agricultural zone.
Unfortunately, as Tracy residents, we will see this rezoning of 3 acres set a precedent for rezoning another 1,500 acres of warehouses. History shows us the same game almost all developers play.
Once winter sets in, and it's dark at 5 p.m., stormy, and hopefully very rainy as we have no water, this poor group will have to drive 7 miles out of town for their meetings, etc. This group should have a permanent home within the city limits for their activities, not 7 miles out of town on prime agricultural land with strings attached.
I found an article which is an "overview" of San Joaquin County. The first sentence reads: “The overarching vision of the general plan is that San Joaquin County will be the agricultural heart of California.” Does that all just go out the window once a wealthy developer comes along and has different plans and wants everything in the county rezoned for their benefit?
City of Tracy and City Council, do the right thing and give this group the permanent home they deserve in the city limits and help preserve our precious farmland! Leave our AG land zoned AG as it should be.
Leanne Staas, Tracy
